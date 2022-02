Austrian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over LPR, DPR Recognition- Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Austrian foreign ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador in Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky in light of Moscow's move to recognize the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"Russia violates the agreement, thereby, unfortunately, complicating diplomatic efforts. For this reason, the Russian ambassador will be summoned today to ... the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Nehammer told reporters.