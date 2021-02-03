UrduPoint.com
Austrian Foreign Ministry To Summon Representative Of Russian Embassy Over Navalny Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:07 PM

The Austrian Foreign Ministry plans to summon a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vienna over a Moscow court's ruling against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told local O1 Radio Station on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Austrian Foreign Ministry plans to summon a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vienna over a Moscow court's ruling against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told local O1 Radio Station on Wednesday.

A host of the O1 radio station asked the Austrian Top diplomat if Vienna plans to advocate for more pressure on Moscow within the European Union after a ruling against Navalny, and Schallenberg responded "absolutely."

"We have a number of opportunities. We will invite, as we did before, the Russian embassy in order to clearly convey our position [on Navalny]," Schallenberg said.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow canceled Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in jail. If his defense loses appeal, he will spend 2 years and 8 months in custody, as the time spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.

A number of Western nations have called on Moscow to release Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged foreign countries to respect international laws and deal with their internal issues. The Kremlin said it would not heed any lectures on Navalny's case from abroad.

