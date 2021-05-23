UrduPoint.com
Austrian Foreign Ministry Urges For Probe Of Ryanair Flight Emergency Landing In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Austrian Foreign Ministry Urges for Probe of Ryanair Flight Emergency Landing in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Sunday called for an independent international investigation of a Ryanair flight emergency landing in Minsk and demanded immediate release of Belarusian activist Roman Protasevich.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry confirmed Protasevich's detention earlier in the day. According to Belarusian human rights activists, Protasevich ”the founder of a telegram channel that is labeled extremist in Belarus ”was on board a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius.

The plane had to make an emergency stop in Minsk after a bomb threat that later turned out to be fake.

"Alarming reports about a @Ryanair plane that was diverted to #Minsk. All passengers must be allowed to continue their travels & we need an independent international investigation into this incident. We urgently demand the release of activist Roman #Protasevich," the Austrian ministry tweeted.

Minsk airport told Sputnik that the plane was getting ready for takeoff.

