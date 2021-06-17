Austrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Putin-Biden Agreement on Strategic Stability Dialogue

The agreement of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to continue strategic stability and cybersecurity consultations is an important step, as predictable relations between the two powers serve the interests of the entire global community, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The agreement of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to continue strategic stability and cybersecurity consultations is an important step, as predictable relations between the two powers serve the interests of the entire global community, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We appreciate the top-level meeting between President Biden and President Putin, as in diplomacy nothing can replace in-person negotiations," the ministry said.

It was clear before the summit that there would be no major breakthrough, the ministry added.

"The agreement to continue negotiations on strategic arms control and cybersecurity is an important step. Stability and predictability are the key priorities. If these two elements are present in the relations between the United States an Russia, this is good not only for the two countries, but also for Europe and the whole world," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.