UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Putin-Biden Agreement On Strategic Stability Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:39 PM

Austrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Putin-Biden Agreement on Strategic Stability Dialogue

The agreement of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to continue strategic stability and cybersecurity consultations is an important step, as predictable relations between the two powers serve the interests of the entire global community, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The agreement of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to continue strategic stability and cybersecurity consultations is an important step, as predictable relations between the two powers serve the interests of the entire global community, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We appreciate the top-level meeting between President Biden and President Putin, as in diplomacy nothing can replace in-person negotiations," the ministry said.

It was clear before the summit that there would be no major breakthrough, the ministry added.

"The agreement to continue negotiations on strategic arms control and cybersecurity is an important step. Stability and predictability are the key priorities. If these two elements are present in the relations between the United States an Russia, this is good not only for the two countries, but also for Europe and the whole world," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Vladimir Putin United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Prankster arrested for making videos by harassing ..

9 minutes ago

Petrol shop gutted, two injured

2 minutes ago

Two most wanted criminals killed in police encount ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Peskov Backs Mandatory Vaccinations for E ..

2 minutes ago

EU chief, on Covid recovery tour, backs Greek stim ..

5 minutes ago

A man crushed to death another injured in road mis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.