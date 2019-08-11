Austrian Freedom Party Says Eager to Team Up With Ex-Coalition Partner Led by Kurz

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The leadership of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) wants to restore a government coalition with the Austrian People's Party (OVP) led by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, which broke up in connection with a scandalous video involving former FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache, incumbent FPO head Norbert Hofer said.

"Either we are building a coalition with the OVP, we are continuing to cooperate, or we are an opposition party. My goal is to continue the OVP-FPO coalition at the Federal level.

I am convinced that this is the best option for Austria," Hofer told the APA news agency.

In May, a week before the European parliamentary elections, a video was released showing then FPO head Heinz-Christian Strache pledging to fix public contracts for a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch. The video, recorded at a luxury Ibiza hotel in 2017, caused a big political scandal in Austria, which resulted in collapse of the OVP-FPO coalition and dismissal of the Kurz cabinet.