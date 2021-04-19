VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Austrian government agreed to purchase the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and use it after its registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

"We have agreed to purchase 1 million doses of the Sputnik [V] vaccine, which is already being used in more than 50 countries. We look forward to quick registration by the European regulator EMA, because each additional vaccine will help us save lives, save jobs and get back to normal faster," Kurz said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.