UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Government Approves Purchase Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Kurz

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Austrian Government Approves Purchase of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Austrian government agreed to purchase the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and use it after its registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

"We have agreed to purchase 1 million doses of the Sputnik [V] vaccine, which is already being used in more than 50 countries. We look forward to quick registration by the European regulator EMA, because each additional vaccine will help us save lives, save jobs and get back to normal faster," Kurz said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

5 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

8 minutes ago

Strata boosts PPE supply chain between UAE, Japan ..

31 minutes ago

PM vows to run global campaign against blasphemy i ..

41 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

6 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Cancels Trip to India - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.