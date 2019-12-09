UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Government Refuses To Implement Glyphosate Ban For 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:42 PM

Austrian government refuses to implement glyphosate ban for 2020

Austria's government said Monday it would not implement a ban on the controversial herbicide glyphosate, despite MPs having voted for a ban to come into effect on January 1

Vienna, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Austria's government said Monday it would not implement a ban on the controversial herbicide glyphosate, despite MPs having voted for a ban to come into effect on January 1.

In a letter to the speaker of parliament, Chancellor Brigitte Birlein said the European Commission had not been given the necessary notification about the measure and it therefore could not enter into force.

"I want to stress that this is purely a formal legal decision and not about assessing the content of the proposal," Bierlein said.

Austria would have been the first EU country to enforce a ban on the herbicide after MPs approved the ban in July.

Glyphosate is classified as "probably carcinogenic" by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but the EU in December 2017 renewed the weedkiller's licence across Europe for five years.

July's vote in parliament took the government by surprise as it had not proposed the legislation.

It passed thanks to a temporary alliance of all parties in parliament except for the centre-right People's Party (OeVP).

Related Topics

World Europe Parliament Vote Alliance January July December 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue ..

13 minutes ago

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

23 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social W ..

52 minutes ago

India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Masood Khan

55 minutes ago

Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democr ..

60 minutes ago

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.