Austrian Government to Ease COVID-19-Related Restrictions on June 10 - Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Austrian government will further ease the coronavirus restrictions on June 10, including those related to restaurants operation, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced.

"From June 10, we increase the number of visitors who can gather at one table.

Now four people are allowed to gather indoors, while eight will be allowed from June 10, and the number of visitors allowed to gather at one table outdoors will be increased from the current 10 to 16. Apart from that, the time when restaurants are obligated to close will be moved from 22:00 to 24:00," Kurz said at a press conference.

Restrictions will be also eased in stores: limitation of one client per 20 square meters (215 square feet) will no longer be valid, this will be reduced to 10 square meters.