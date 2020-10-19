UrduPoint.com
Austrian Gov't To Ban Indoor Social Gatherings Of More Than 6 People Amid COVID-19 Surge

Indoor social gatherings of more than six people and outdoor meetings of more than 12 individuals will be banned in Austria from Friday as the European country seeks to respond to a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Indoor social gatherings of more than six people and outdoor meetings of more than 12 individuals will be banned in Austria from Friday as the European country seeks to respond to a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

"As of Friday, indoor face-to-face meetings can take place with a maximum of six adults, and 12 adults outdoors," Kurz said at a press briefing.

The previous limit for indoor social gatherings stood at 10 people. Professional sports events, restaurants, bars, and shops are excluded from abiding by the new limit, providing that measures are put in place to ensure social distancing, the chancellor said.

Outdoor professional sports events will be capped at 1,500 spectators, and the limit for indoor events will be 1,000 people, Kurz stated.

Regional governments also have the power to impose their own measures, such as mandating that bars and restaurants close at a certain time, Kurz remarked, adding that the authorities are doing everything in their power to avoid a second nationwide lockdown.

Public health officials in Austria registered 1,121 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, with the European country being in the midst of its second wave of the pandemic. Austria's current single-day record of 1,747 new cases was registered this past Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 65,927 cases of the coronavirus disease have been identified in Austria, resulting in the deaths of 904 people.

