Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

Austrian Health Minister Announces Start of Third Coronavirus Wave

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober warned on Monday that the Alpine nation was already seeing the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

"We are... at the start of a third wave and must do everything to prevent the linear increase [in cases] from becoming an exponential one so that intensive care capacities are not pushed to their limits again," he tweeted.

Austria has so far confirmed 492,644 infection cases and 8,892 virus-related deaths, with 1,759 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in hospitals, including 364 in intensive care.

Anschober said the country's vaccination campaign passed the 1 million mark over the weekend. Ten percent of the population who meet vaccination requirements have received at least one shot.

More Stories From World

