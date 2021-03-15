Austrian Health Minister Announces Start of Third Coronavirus Wave

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober warned on Monday that the Alpine nation was already seeing the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections

"We are... at the start of a third wave and must do everything to prevent the linear increase [in cases] from becoming an exponential one so that intensive care capacities are not pushed to their limits again," he tweeted.

Austria has so far confirmed 492,644 infection cases and 8,892 virus-related deaths, with 1,759 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in hospitals, including 364 in intensive care.

Anschober said the country's vaccination campaign passed the 1 million mark over the weekend. Ten percent of the population who meet vaccination requirements have received at least one shot.