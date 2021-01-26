Austrian Health Ministry Expects First Deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Feb 7

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober expects the first deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the country on February 7, the ministry said in a statement.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be registered in the European Union on January 29.

According to the Austrian ministry, on February 7, a total of 63,354 doses of the vaccine are to be delivered to Austria, on February 17 - 97,763 and at the end of February - 182,430.

In total, 343,547 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine should arrive in Austria in February, it said.