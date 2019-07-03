Austrian Interim Cabinet Sets Snap Parliamentary Elections for September 29 - Reports

(@imziishan)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Austria's interim cabinet under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein on Wednesday set September 29 as the date for snap parliamentary elections, a spokesman for the chancellery said, as cited by local media.

The lower house of parliament's main committee unanimously approved the regulation, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Austria was rocked by a huge political scandal, now commonly known as the Ibiza Affair, involving then Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, in May, less than a week before the European Parliament's elections. At the time, major German media outlets reported, citing a video recording they had obtained, that Strache allegedly discussed with "a Russian woman" in 2017 the possibility of her buying media assets to influence Austria's legislative elections that year.

Strache later clarified that she was a Russian-speaking Latvian citizen.

The video resulted in the collapse of the ruling coalition and calls for new elections. Days after the video emerged, Strache announced his resignation and in June he vowed to return to politics only after the circumstances surrounding the tape were explained.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz initially expressed his desire to stay in office but was dismissed after losing a no-confidence vote in late May. President Alexander Van der Bellen replaced him with Bierlein, who was serving as president of the Constitutional Court.