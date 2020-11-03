Austrian Interior Minister Calls Vienna Synagogue Shooting Terror Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The deadly shooting at a synagogue in central Vienna is believed to be a terrorist attack, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

"I can currently confirm that we are preceding from it [the shooting] being an obvious terrorist attack," Nehammer said on ORF 1 tv late on Monday, adding that the attack continues and that a major police operation is underway.

Earlier, Austrian media reported that at least seven people were killed in a shooting at a synagogue in central Vienna, several others were injured. According to the OE24 broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. The shooting was reportedly carried out from a machine gun.