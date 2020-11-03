UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Interior Minister Confirms That 4 Civilians Died In Vienna Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Austrian Interior Minister Confirms That 4 Civilians Died in Vienna Attack

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer on Tuesday confirmed that four people died as a result of a terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday night.

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital. One of the attackers, considered to be a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), was killed by police.

"We continue to assume that there was at least one criminal.

Search activities are ongoing so that we can rule out that there are other criminals," the minister told the OE24.tv broadcaster.

Nehammer did not reveal the perpetrator's identity.

"It was a serious terrorist attack that we have not seen for many years. We have four civilians killed, one criminal killed, it took nine minutes to neutralize a heavily armed criminal," the minister added.

Nehammer also said that there was gunfire at six different locations on Monday night.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Police Russia Interior Minister Died Vienna Criminals TV

Recent Stories

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

21 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

21 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

36 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.