Austrian Interior Minister: Person Who Organized Attack in Vienna Acted Alone

It was confirmed that the terrorist who organized the attack in Vienna was acting alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) It was confirmed that the terrorist who organized the attack in Vienna was acting alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday.

The police have studied 20,000 video recordings, which were submitted by volunteers, and determined that the terrorist was acting alone.

"Thanks to the analysis of video recordings we have determined that the hypothesis of a loner terrorist was true," Nehammer told a press conference.

At the same time, 14 people have been detained as potential accomplices, the minister said.

"The detainees are aged between 18 and 28, they all have migration in the past, some of them are not Austrian citizens," the minister said.