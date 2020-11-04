UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Interior Minister: Person Who Organized Attack In Vienna Acted Alone

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Austrian Interior Minister: Person Who Organized Attack in Vienna Acted Alone

It was confirmed that the terrorist who organized the attack in Vienna was acting alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) It was confirmed that the terrorist who organized the attack in Vienna was acting alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday.

The police have studied 20,000 video recordings, which were submitted by volunteers, and determined that the terrorist was acting alone.

"Thanks to the analysis of video recordings we have determined that the hypothesis of a loner terrorist was true," Nehammer told a press conference.

At the same time, 14 people have been detained as potential accomplices, the minister said.

"The detainees are aged between 18 and 28, they all have migration in the past, some of them are not Austrian citizens," the minister said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Interior Minister Vienna Same All

Recent Stories

FANR concludes virtual preparatory strategic retre ..

12 minutes ago

24 held on violation of Covid-19 SOPs

53 seconds ago

Fast Food, Pigs in a Blanket Served to White House ..

55 seconds ago

Eight People Missing After Accident at Coal Mine i ..

56 seconds ago

PLGMEA delegation calls on Razak Dawood

1 minute ago

BHC official staff visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Ka ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.