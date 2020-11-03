UrduPoint.com
Austrian Interior Minister Says Attacker In Vienna Was IS Sympathizer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Austrian Interior Minister Says Attacker in Vienna Was IS Sympathizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The attacker in Vienna who was shot by the police was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday.

"The criminal was a sympathizer of the IS terrorist group," Nehammer told a press conference, which was streamed on the ministry's Twitter account.

The minister urged Vienna residents to stay home as much as possible, following Monday's attack on the Austrian capital.

Three were dead in the attack, President of the Viennese police Gerhard Puerstl said.

