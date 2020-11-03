Austrian Interior Minister Says Terrorist Attack in Vienna Continues

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the terrorist attack in Vienna continued, urging the city residents not to leave their homes.

"We are still dealing with an ongoing terrorist attack," he told ORF.

"We, as before, continue to fight the suspected terrorists. We now believe there are several criminals, they are well armed and dangerous," Nehammer said.

Austrian media on Monday evening reported about an attack on a synagogue in downtown Vienna. According to the OE24 tv channel, in total, about 50 shots were fired on the street near the synagogue. The police said one person had been killed, several others seriously wounded, including a policeman, the attacker had been neutralized. The Vienna mayor confirmed that at least 15 people had been injured, seven of them seriously. Four terrorists were detained on the central Graben square near the synagogue. Overall, there may be seven perpetrators.