Austrian Interior Minister to Become Next Chancellor - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer will head the Austrian People's Party (OVP) and become the country's new chancellor, after the former head of government, Sebastian Kurz, leaves politics for good, the ORF broadcaster reported on Friday.

The decision was made at the OVP meeting on Friday.