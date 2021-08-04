Austrian Interior Ministry Believes Timanovskaya Unlikely to Seek Asylum

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Austrian Interior Ministry believes Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskatya will not seek asylum in the country, but she can apply for asylum and her request will be considered, ministry spokesman Harald Soros told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"One can apply for asylum in Austria only on the spot, so she could apply for it when she lands. We do not think she will submit an application, as she has a visa and she can enter freely. But if she does file an application, we will certainly consider it under the normal procedure," Soros said.