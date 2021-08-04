UrduPoint.com

Austrian Interior Ministry Believes Timanovskaya Unlikely To Seek Asylum

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Austrian Interior Ministry Believes Timanovskaya Unlikely to Seek Asylum

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Austrian Interior Ministry believes Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskatya will not seek asylum in the country, but she can apply for asylum and her request will be considered, ministry spokesman Harald Soros told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"One can apply for asylum in Austria only on the spot, so she could apply for it when she lands. We do not think she will submit an application, as she has a visa and she can enter freely. But if she does file an application, we will certainly consider it under the normal procedure," Soros said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Austria Visa Olympics

Recent Stories

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is ag ..

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies

9 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

26 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

26 minutes ago
 Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary ..

Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs

11 minutes ago
 World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's ..

World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's special status, Kashmiris' rig ..

11 minutes ago
 DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.