Austrian Interior Ministry Can't Confirm One Of Attackers Blew Himself Up - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:20 AM

Austrian Interior Ministry Can't Confirm One of Attackers Blew Himself Up - Spokesperson

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Austrian Interior Ministry can neither confirm nor deny reports that one of the attackers in Vienna had an explosive belt, Interior Ministry spokesman Harald Soros said.

Earlier, Austrian media reported that one of the attackers had allegedly had an explosive belt and blown himself up.

At the same time, the Interior Ministry said that one attacker, armed with a long-barreled firearm, had been shot dead.

"At this point, we can neither confirm nor deny the reports," Soros said on ORF, asked whether it was true that one of the attackers had an explosive belt.

