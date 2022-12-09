UrduPoint.com

Austrian Justice Minister Thanks Berlin For Efforts To Foil Coup Plot In Germany

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Austrian Justice Minister Thanks Berlin for Efforts to Foil Coup Plot in Germany

Austria is grateful to the German authorities for fighting extremism following the mass arrests of members of a group planning to overthrow the German government, and will continue to cooperate with Berlin on this matter, Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic said on Friday.

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Austria is grateful to the German authorities for fighting extremism following the mass arrests of members of a group planning to overthrow the German government, and will continue to cooperate with Berlin on this matter, Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the German Prosecutor General's Office said police arrested 25 alleged members and supporters of the Reichsbuerger movement (Citizens of the Reich) that was plotting to storm the parliament and overthrow the government. Austrian media reported that raids took place in Austria as well, with two of its citizens arrested.

"I followed this information with great concern. We will make every effort to prevent such things. I thank the German authorities for prompt action, it was a very dangerous development," Zadic said on the sidelines of the EU justice ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The minister added that she was convinced that the close cooperation between the Austrian Interior Ministry and German secret services on this matter would continue.

As was reported by German newspaper Der Spiegel on Wednesday, the plot involved storming the parliament, which was supposed to spark riots all over the country and lead to the creation of a transitional military government under the leader of the plan, Heinrich XIII Prince of Reuss, a 71-year-old German nobleman. This government would have started negotiations on Germany's place in the world with the victors of the World War II, namely Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Related Topics

Storm World Riots Police Interior Ministry Russia Parliament France German Germany Brussels Berlin Lead Austria United Kingdom United States World War Media All Government

Recent Stories

Alternative traffic plan for MM Alam Road remodeli ..

Alternative traffic plan for MM Alam Road remodeling

9 minutes ago
 Russian Experiencing Economic Decline, but Situati ..

Russian Experiencing Economic Decline, but Situation Better Than in Other States ..

9 minutes ago
 PPP leader urges ending corruption completely

PPP leader urges ending corruption completely

9 minutes ago
 Brazil unchanged for Croatia World Cup quarter-fin ..

Brazil unchanged for Croatia World Cup quarter-final

9 minutes ago
 White House Says Griner in Good Health as She Retu ..

White House Says Griner in Good Health as She Returns Home in Prisoner Swap

26 minutes ago
 Putin Says Prospects for EAEU Development Good, In ..

Putin Says Prospects for EAEU Development Good, Industry Cooperation Mechanism A ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.