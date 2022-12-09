Austrian Justice Minister Thanks Berlin for Efforts to Foil Coup Plot in Germany

Austria is grateful to the German authorities for fighting extremism following the mass arrests of members of a group planning to overthrow the German government, and will continue to cooperate with Berlin on this matter, Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic said on Friday.

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Austria is grateful to the German authorities for fighting extremism following the mass arrests of members of a group planning to overthrow the German government, and will continue to cooperate with Berlin on this matter, Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the German Prosecutor General's Office said police arrested 25 alleged members and supporters of the Reichsbuerger movement (Citizens of the Reich) that was plotting to storm the parliament and overthrow the government. Austrian media reported that raids took place in Austria as well, with two of its citizens arrested.

"I followed this information with great concern. We will make every effort to prevent such things. I thank the German authorities for prompt action, it was a very dangerous development," Zadic said on the sidelines of the EU justice ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The minister added that she was convinced that the close cooperation between the Austrian Interior Ministry and German secret services on this matter would continue.

As was reported by German newspaper Der Spiegel on Wednesday, the plot involved storming the parliament, which was supposed to spark riots all over the country and lead to the creation of a transitional military government under the leader of the plan, Heinrich XIII Prince of Reuss, a 71-year-old German nobleman. This government would have started negotiations on Germany's place in the world with the victors of the World War II, namely Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France.