Austrian Lawyer Alleges President, Chancellor Flouted Lockdown Rules - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Austrian president, chancellor and other high-ranking politicians face legal action on claims that their presence at a televised fundraiser was in breach of the new COVID-19 lockdown

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Austrian president, chancellor and other high-ranking politicians face legal action on claims that their presence at a televised fundraiser was in breach of the new COVID-19 lockdown.

Lawyer Stefan Danzinger filed a complaint against President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, his deputy Werner Kogler and three others, saying their attendance at the "Light in Darkness" gala was "neither urgent nor required for their professional activity," according to Der Standard.

Danzinger said the politicians could be seen clapping, dancing, singing and drinking alcohol � all of this without wearing mandatory FFP2 masks, keeping social distance or "taking other protective measures that minimize infection risks."

"It is highly dubious that this helped achieve the intended goal of encouraging people to donate more, judging by the current popularity ratings," the lawyer added.

Public broadcaster ORF, the gala's sponsor, argued that political heavyweights were invited to field phone calls from donors and therefore acted as the fundraiser's participants. Danzinger argued they could as well do this from home.

The fundraiser took place last Wednesday as Austria went into the third day of a nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to curb the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Austrians are told to stay home unless they need to work, exercise or shop for food.

Austria's Freedom Party joined in the criticism of the ruling People's Party, saying on Facebook that "locking people in their homes, while drinking champagne is simply immoral." Der Standard said the opposition party lodged a complaint against the chancellor and several others on Monday afternoon.