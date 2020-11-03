Austrian Military After Vienna Attack Take Over Protection of City Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Austrian Armed Forces after the incident in Vienna take over the protection of the city's facilities, the newspaper Kurier reported, citing the Federal Chancellor's Office.

Austrian media on Monday evening reported about an attack on a synagogue in downtown Vienna.

The police confirmed the shooting and said people had been wounded. According to the OE24 tv channel, in total, about 50 shots were fired on the street near the synagogue.

According to media reports, one attacker blew himself up, other perpetrators could be at large. The interior minister called the incident a terrorist attack, there had been several attackers. Reports said one person had been killed and a few others wounded.