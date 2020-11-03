Austrian National Council Cancels Tuesday Meeting Following Vienna Attacks - Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Tuesday meeting of Austria's National Council has been cancelled following the Vienna attacks, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

"The meeting has obviously been cancelled, many people are wondering how things will go tomorrow, this largely depends on tonight," Kurz said on ORF 1 TV, answering a question from a reporter.

According to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros, at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 injured, all hospitalized, following attacks in the Austrian capital.

Seven of the wounded sustained serious injuries, Ludwig said.

Kurz, as well as Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, have called the attacks a terrorist act. Nehammer told ORF shortly after midnight that the terrorist attack in Vienna continued, urging city residents not to leave their homes. According to the interior minister, there were several attackers, "well armed and dangerous."

Austrian media reported that four terrorists had been detained. Nehammer has not confirmed this information but said that a search for the attackers continues.

Harald Soros said on ORF 1 tv that there were several attackers and one of them had been neutralized.