Austrian New Foreign Minister Calls for Bringing Relations With Russia to Pre-Crisis Level

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) It is important for Austria and Russia to restore relations at the pre-crisis level as soon as possible, Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Austria and Russia traditionally have had good pragmatic relations, which is reflected in their regular direct contacts, including at the top level, and in close cooperation on business, culture, tourism, science and education, according to the diplomat, who was appointed just last month after ex-foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg was promoted to chancellor.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic also had an impact on our bilateral relations: we recorded a painful decline in bilateral trade and tourism. Therefore, it is highly important for me to restore our bilateral relations at the pre-crisis level as soon as possible and to further develop relations in the interests of our two countries. The Sochi Dialogue, a platform for contacts between representatives of Austrian and Russian civil society that was launched in 2019, made it possible to maintain dialogue even during the pandemic," Linhart said.