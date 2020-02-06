Austrian OMV Invested $124Mln in Nord Stream 2 Project in 2019 - Report

Austrian oil and gas company OMV invested 113 million euros, or $124 million, in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project targeted by US sanctions in 2019, the company said in a report published Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Austrian oil and gas company OMV invested 113 million euros, or $124 million, in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project targeted by US sanctions in 2019, the company said in a report published Thursday.

Earlier this month, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing US diplomatic sources, that the US could impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2, targeting its investors, later in February or in March.

"Cash flow from investing activities in 2019 included a cash outflow of EUR (113) mn related to the financing agreements for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project," the report read.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 OMV invested 25 million Euros in the project.

OMV and four other European companies, as well as Russia's Gazprom, are involved in the project set to bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

In December, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Allseas, the Swiss company that was laying down the pipes, suspended its work.

Russian officials have said that the pipeline will still be completed. According to Energy Minister Alexander Novak, it will be launched before the end of 2020.