UrduPoint.com

Austrian OMV Receives 100% Of Russia's Gazprom Contracted Volumes - Top Manager

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Austrian OMV Receives 100% of Russia's Gazprom Contracted Volumes - Top Manager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Russian energy giant Gazprom is currently supplying 100% of the contracted volumes of gas to the Austrian oil and gas company OMV, a top manager of the Austrian company said on Friday.

Supplies were unstable until January 2023, but the situation changed significantly starting from early February, the official added speaking at a press conference on the results of the first quarter of 2023.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil January February Gas From Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

26 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

1 hour ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.