MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Russian energy giant Gazprom is currently supplying 100% of the contracted volumes of gas to the Austrian oil and gas company OMV, a top manager of the Austrian company said on Friday.

Supplies were unstable until January 2023, but the situation changed significantly starting from early February, the official added speaking at a press conference on the results of the first quarter of 2023.