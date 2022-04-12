UrduPoint.com

Austrian Opposition Criticizes Chancellor's Trip To Moscow As Rushed, Unprepared

Published April 12, 2022

Austrian Opposition Criticizes Chancellor's Trip to Moscow as Rushed, Unprepared

The Social Democratic Party, Austria's largest opposition force in parliament, criticized on Tuesday Chancellor Karl Nehammer's trip to Moscow, calling it rushed and unprepared

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022)

"The talks are important, but Nehammer's trip to Moscow, unfortunately, was rushed and not coordinated with EU partners; it was not coordinated either in the Federal government or with the federal president. ... Unfortunately, it was completely unsuccessful. No ceasefire, no humanitarian corridors and so on," the party said on Twitter.

On Monday, Nehammer was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The meeting was closed to the press and lasted for about 90 minutes. Nehammer said afterward that the trip to Moscow was a "duty" for him to try and stop hostilities in Ukraine, or at least make some progress on humanitarian issues.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

