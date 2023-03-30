VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Austrian lawmakers from the opposition Freedom Party (FPOe) walked out of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's virtual address to parliament on Thursday amid fears about the country's eroding neutrality.

Zelenskyy joined the morning session in the lower house by video link as he seeks to drum up support for a Ukrainian military offensive against Russia-held territories.

Legislators of the right-wing FPOe left the chamber shortly after the Ukrainian leader started speaking.

The session was broadcast live.

FPOe leader Herbert Kickl told reporters that Zelenskyy's address ran counter to Austria's neutrality principle. A protest was staged outside the parliament building ahead of the speech to demand that neutrality be upheld.

Zelenskyy has routinely addressed national parliaments abroad to give his take on the conflict that has ravaged his country since early 2022. Of the 27 EU member states, only Bulgaria and Hungary have not offered him the floor.