Austrian Opposition Says Joining Sky Shield Project Contradicts Country's Neutrality

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The opposition Freedom Party of Austria (FRO) has called the European Sky Shield air defense project incompatible with the country's neutrality principle and urged a referendum after Austria joined the initiative together with Switzerland earlier this week, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the FPO, told Sputnik.

On Friday, Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, gave the green light to the move of joining the German-led initiative and signed a relevant memorandum of understanding despite the fact that both nations had previously committed to adhering a neutral foreign policy stance.

"There was a debate in the Austrian parliament. My party's statement is the following: Austria's place is not at the side of a military alliance, but as a mediator and place for negotiations to settle conflicts. Sky Shield is completely incompatible with our perpetual neutrality, so we call for a referendum to be held on it," Haider told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Austrian and Swiss officials denied that their countries' participation in the project would undermine their "long-standing and constitutionally protected neutrality."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has continuously said that Austria's neutrality is non-negotiable, even though Vienna has pledged millions of Euros, mostly in humanitarian aid, to support Ukraine, as well as backed the European Union's sanctions against Russia and allowed the US and NATO aircraft to fly through its airspace.

The Austrian defense minister has also stressed that despite Vienna's political commitment to Kiev, Austria still seeks to keep communication channels with Russia open.

In April, media reported that 7,400 NATO aircraft crossed the Austrian airspace within the last 12 months, which amounts to over 20 flights per day. Aircraft from Switzerland, Romania, Germany, France, Egypt, the Czech Republic and Italy have also reportedly flown in the Austrian airspace over the last year.

The European Sky Shield Initiative was launched by Germany in August 2022 to plug holes in Europe's air missile defense after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. The project aims to enhance NATO's integrated air and missile defense by facilitating the joint purchase and integration of air defense capabilities by European countries. Austria and Switzerland brought the total number of the initiative's members up to 19 on Friday.

