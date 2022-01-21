Austrian Parliament Votes to Introduce Mandatory COVID Vaccination From February

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 12:05 AM

The Austrian National Council, the parliament's lower house, voted on Thursday to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory from February

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Austrian National Council, the parliament's lower house, voted on Thursday to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory from February.

A simple majority of deputies of only two ruling parties was sufficient for the decision to be approved.

The Compulsory Vaccination Law is due to come into force at the beginning of February this year and apply to all persons aged 18 and over who are registered in Austria. From the beginning of February until March 15, unvaccinated people should receive a vaccine. The authorities will send a notification by mail.

The start of this phase will depend on when the mandatory vaccination law comes into force.

From March 15, compliance with the obligation will be monitored, a fine of up to 600 Euros is provided for violation, the maximum fine during the year can be up to 3,600 euros.

The exceptions are persons under 18 years of age, pregnant women, persons for whom vaccination may be associated with health risks. In the case of recovered patients, the exception is valid for 180 days after a positive coronavirus test.

