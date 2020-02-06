UrduPoint.com
Austrian Patient Who Escaped Salzburg Clinic Tests Negative for Coronavirus - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A patient who escaped an infection ward in an Austrian hospital overnight has tested negative for the new strain of coronavirus, media reported Wednesday.

The 31-year-old woman slipped out of the university clinic in Salzburg, prompting police search, the public broadcaster ORF said. The tests she did before the escape meanwhile came back negative.

She was eventually found at home and returned to the ward. Regional clinic spokesman Wolfgang Fuerweger said the hospital was not a prison and could not hold patients against their will.

Austria does not have confirmed coronavirus cases. The illness spilled over into Europe in January, infecting 28 people as of Wednesday. More than 24,000 people have fallen ill with the viral disease globally and nearly 500 have died, almost all of them in China, which reported the outbreak last December.

