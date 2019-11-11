UrduPoint.com
Austrian People's Party Picks Greens For Coalition Talks - Sebastian Kurz

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

The Austrian People's Party, which won the recent parliamentary elections, will begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party, the chairman of the party, Sebastian Kurtz, announced on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Austrian People's Party, which won the recent parliamentary elections, will begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party, the chairman of the party, Sebastian Kurtz, announced on Monday.

Immediately after the elections took place, Kurtz announced his readiness to negotiate a possible coalition with all parties. Over the past month, the People's Party conducted talks with all parties to assess the likelihood of cooperative work.

"We [Austrian People's Party] unanimously decided to enter into coalition negotiations with the Greens," Kurtz told reporters.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Austria on September 29. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' final data, the Kurz's party won with 37.5 percent of the vote. The Social Democratic Party took second place with the worst result in their history 21.2 percent. The right-wing Austrian Freedom Party took third place with 16.2 percent.

The Green party is in fourth place with a record 13.9 percent of the vote, while the right-liberal NEOS party took fifth place with 8.1 percent.

As many as 30 percent of lawmakers took seats for the first time, and the number of female lawmakers increased to 73.

