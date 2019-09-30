VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Austrian People's Party (OVP), headed by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, is winning the early election with 38.4 percent of votes, the national Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The OVP is followed by the Social Democratic Party that gained 21.5 percent of votes and the Austrian Freedom Party, which got 17.3 percent.