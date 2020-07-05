UrduPoint.com
Austrian Police Detain 2nd Suspect Over Murder Of Russian Asylum Seeker Near Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Police in the Austrian state of Lower Austria have arrested another person in connection with the murder of a Russian asylum seeker in the town of Gerasdorf bei Wien not far from Vienna, local police spokeswoman Sonja Stamminger told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik has learned from police spokesman Walter Schwarzenecker that an asylum seeker from Russia was shot dead on Saturday evening. Police arrested the suspect two hours later near the city of Linz. According to the Austrian newspaper Osterreich, both the victim and suspected perpetrator were Russian nationals of Chechen descent.

"A second arrest has been conducted, but I cannot give details on its connection to the case, as it is a matter of an ongoing investigation. The investigation is carried out by the Lower Austrian agency for the protection of the constitution and fight against terrorism," Stamminger said.

The Russian Embassy in Austria told Sputnik earlier in the day that they had no official inquiries over the matter at that point and were looking into the reports.

