UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Police Detain Another Vienna Attack Suspect In City Of Linz - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Austrian Police Detain Another Vienna Attack Suspect in City of Linz - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian police detained a suspect in the attack on the capital in the city of Linz, local media reported Tuesday.

According to media reports, five people died in Monday's attack. Authorities have confirmed four deaths so far.

The person who was detained in Linz is known to be an Islamist, like the other attacker, who was shot on Monday, Krone Zeitung reported.

Related Topics

Attack Police Died Linz Media

Recent Stories

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

1 minute ago

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

17 minutes ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

40 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

40 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

45 minutes ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.