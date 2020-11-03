Austrian Police Detain Another Vienna Attack Suspect in City of Linz - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian police detained a suspect in the attack on the capital in the city of Linz, local media reported Tuesday.

According to media reports, five people died in Monday's attack. Authorities have confirmed four deaths so far.

The person who was detained in Linz is known to be an Islamist, like the other attacker, who was shot on Monday, Krone Zeitung reported.