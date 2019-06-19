Austrian Police Detain Suspect Over Arson Attempts in Graz - Statement

(@imziishan)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Police of the Austrian Federal state of Styria said they detained on Wednesday an Iraqi man suspected of attempted arson on four facilities in the regional capital of Graz.

The suspect, 45, tried to set fire to a train station, the city hall, a court and an administrative building.

"After attempted arson attacks in Graz, police officers detained the suspect. An investigation is underway," the police wrote on their Twitter page.

The suspect failed to inflict any serious damage to the targeted facilities, and no one was reported injured.

The attacker's motives remain unknown, but police believe they could be personal.