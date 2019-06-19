UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Police Detain Suspect Over Arson Attempts In Graz - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:08 PM

Austrian Police Detain Suspect Over Arson Attempts in Graz - Statement

Police of the Austrian federal state of Styria said they detained on Wednesday an Iraqi man suspected of attempted arson on four facilities in the regional capital of Graz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Police of the Austrian Federal state of Styria said they detained on Wednesday an Iraqi man suspected of attempted arson on four facilities in the regional capital of Graz.

The suspect, 45, tried to set fire to a train station, the city hall, a court and an administrative building.

"After attempted arson attacks in Graz, police officers detained the suspect. An investigation is underway," the police wrote on their Twitter page.

The suspect failed to inflict any serious damage to the targeted facilities, and no one was reported injured.

The attacker's motives remain unknown, but police believe they could be personal.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Twitter Graz Man Court

Recent Stories

One killed, another injured in firing in Bahawalpu ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to bear education expen ..

14 minutes ago

Installation of outer containment dome of nuclear ..

14 minutes ago

Pb Zone-II arrest 130 POs in Lahore

11 minutes ago

Ex-police official commits suicide in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Minister directs for completing required legal for ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.