Austrian Police Say Searching For Russian National Suspected Of Spying For Moscow
Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:51 PM
The Austrian Interior Ministry said Thursday a Russian national on a wanted list on suspicion of spying for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) "to the detriment of the Republic of Austria."
According to the ministry, the suspect is 65-year-old Igor Zaitsev. The ministry has published his photo.
The Russian Embassy in Vienna has not commented on this information so far.