Austrian Police Say Searching For Russian National Suspected Of Spying For Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Austrian Police Say Searching for Russian National Suspected of Spying for Moscow

The Austrian Interior Ministry said Thursday a Russian national on a wanted list on suspicion of spying for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) "to the detriment of the Republic of Austria."

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Austrian Interior Ministry said Thursday a Russian national on a wanted list on suspicion of spying for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) "to the detriment of the Republic of Austria."

According to the ministry, the suspect is 65-year-old Igor Zaitsev. The ministry has published his photo.

The Russian Embassy in Vienna has not commented on this information so far.

