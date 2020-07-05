UrduPoint.com
Austrian Police Spokesman Unable To Confirm If Murdered Russian Citizen Of Chechen Origin

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Law enforcement officials in Austria cannot yet confirm if a Russian citizen who was shot dead near Vienna was of Chechen origin, Lower Austria police spokesman Walter Schwarzenecker told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to Austrian media reports, an asylum seeker of Chechen origin was shot dead in the town of Gerasdorf bei Wien at approximately 19:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on Saturday evening. Schwarzenecker said that the suspected gunman was arrested two hours later near the city of Linz.

"It is known that a 43-year-old Russian citizen was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Police began a search and at roughly 21:30 [19:30 GMT], a 47-year-old man was detained near Linz. He is also a Russian citizen," Schwarzenecker said.

When asked if the murdered citizen was of Chechen origin, the police spokesman said that he was not in a position to comment.

"I cannot confirm this yet. While we are talking about Russian citizens, their identities have yet to be confirmed," Schwarzenecker said.

The Russian Embassy in Vienna has said that it is working to clarify all the information of the incident.

