UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Police To Include Video Related To Chechen Blogger's Killing In Investigation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Austrian Police to Include Video Related to Chechen Blogger's Killing in Investigation

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Austrian police will include a video that allegedly shows suspects identifying themselves as a Chechen blogger's relatives and claiming responsibility for his killing in the ongoing investigation, the spokesman of the Lower Austria region's police department, Johann Baumschlager, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The police spokesman of the Lower Austria region, Walter Schwarzenecker, has previously said that the asylum seeker from Russia was shot dead in Vienna on July 4. The investigators have identified the victim as 43-year-old Mamikhan Umarov, also known as Martin Beck, while Austrian police have detained two suspects. The media later revealed that both suspects were Russian nationals from the Chechen Republic. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, suggested that foreign security services had a role in the killing.

"The investigation is aware of this video. It was translated into German and will be reviewed in the course of the investigation," Baumschlager said.

The video, circulating online, shows over ten men confessing their involvement in Beck's murder and asking Kadyrov for forgiveness for the insults inflicted by the blogger against him.

Baumschlager has also previously said that the victim received refugee status in Austria back in 2007, but was subsequently deprived of it and challenged the move with the authorities. Notably, the two suspects also received such status in 2003 and 2004, but it was revoked and their complaints are being processed.

The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that the killing of the Chechen blogger must be investigated quickly and thoroughly.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Interior Ministry Russia German Vienna Austria Chechen Republic July Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

1 hour ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

2 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

7 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

7 minutes ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.