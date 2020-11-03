UrduPoint.com
Austrian President About Terrorist Attack In Vienna: We Will Protect Our Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:10 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austria will defend freedom and democracy in every way, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said commenting on the Vienna attacks.

"We will defend our freedom and democracy together and decisively in all necessary ways. Our support to all citizens who have to deal with an insecure situation in the city center," Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter.

Austrian media on Monday evening reported about an attack on a synagogue in downtown Vienna. According to the OE24 tv channel, in total, about 50 shots were fired on the street near the synagogue.

The police said one person had been killed, several others seriously wounded, including a policeman, the attacker had been neutralized.

The Vienna mayor confirmed that at least 15 people had been injured, seven of them seriously. A local broadcaster reported that four terrorists had been detained on the central Graben square near the synagogue, but the interior minister did not confirm the report. Overall, there may be seven perpetrators.

