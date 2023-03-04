UrduPoint.com

Austrian President Calls For More Action To Avert 'Climate Catastrophe'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen says he understands the demands of the demonstrators who have participated in climate protests in the country and is calling for joining forces to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Climate movement Fridays for Future, which organized the demonstrations, said on Twitter on Friday that about 30,000 people participated in nine different demonstrations in Austria. About 25,000 took to the streets in Vienna alone on Friday.

"We have to do more, we have to join forces to avert the climate catastrophe. I firmly believe that we are capable of doing this. If we act boldly and decisively. Anyway, I want to do my part," the president said on Twitter on Friday.

Van der Bellen posted a photo of protesters in Vienna and said he understood the demonstrators' demands.

"I understand only too well that you are loud and clear in demanding that promises be kept. And that you are angry too. Because it's about nothing less than your future," the president tweeted.

According to Fridays for Future, climate protest actions were also held in other countries on Friday, including Italy, Germany and New Zealand. In Germany, about 220,000 people participated in protests held at over 250 different locations. In Berlin alone, 18,000 people took to the streets, demanding more climate protection measures.

The climate protests in Germany coincided with the strikes of public transport workers, which were held in a number of German cities on Friday, following a call from the second-largest trade union Ver.di.

