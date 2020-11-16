(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday congratulated Maia Sandu, the head of Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity, on winning the presidential election

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday congratulated Maia Sandu, the head of Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity, on winning the presidential election.

Earlier in the day, his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, offered his congratulations as well.

"Congratulations Maia Sandu on your impressive victory.

The people of #Moldova have spoken loud and clear. I am looking forward to working together in the mutual interest of Austria and Moldova!" Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter.

Moldova held a run-off election on Sunday, in which incumbent President Igor Dodon faced former prime minister Sandu. According to the Central Election Commission's data, after 100 percent of the protocols have been processed, Sandu is leading with 57.75 percent of votes while Dodon has scored 42.25 percent.