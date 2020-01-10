UrduPoint.com
Austrian President Offers Condolences To Victims' Families Over Recent Plane Crash In Iran

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:42 PM

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday expressed his condolences over the recent fatal crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' plane near Tehran international airport

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday expressed his condolences over the recent fatal crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' plane near Tehran international airport.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the 176 people who died in the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran," Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All people on board were killed, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched an attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq, in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by Washington.

