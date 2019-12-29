UrduPoint.com
Austrian President Receives Invitation To Attend May 9 Victory Parade In Moscow- Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has been invited to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9 in Moscow, Reinhardt Pickl-Herk, spokesman for the president, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Friday that the embassy had conveyed the invitation to Van der Bellen.

"Mr. President has received an invitation from Moscow. We will announce whether the president will be able to attend [the event] in a timely manner," the spokesman said.

Several world leaders, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, have already confirmed their participation in the event.

To commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over the Nazi Germany in 1945, Russia holds annual Victory Day military parades on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. The event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.

