Austrian President To Discuss Future Work With Recently Formed Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:18 PM

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Thursday announced his consultations with the country's new government, formed by the Austrian People's Party (OVP) and the Green Party, regarding its future work

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Thursday announced his consultations with the country's new government, formed by the Austrian People's Party (OVP) and the Green Party, regarding its future work.

On Wednesday, OVP Chairman and future Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that his party had concluded its negotiations with the Green Party, reaching an agreement on forming a coalition government. Earlier in the day, leaders of both parties informed the president of the current developments.

"Per the Constitution, the Federal president must appoint all members of the government. That is why I will talk with all nominated ministers as well as two state secretaries to discuss with them the plans regarding the ministries entrusted to them and our joint work in the following months and years," the president said in a statement.

A number of meetings will take place later in the day, as well as the unveiling of the new government's program. The government is expected to be sworn in on January 7.

A snap general election was held in Austria on September 29, after Kurtz's previous coalition with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) collapsed over a video scandal earlier this year, implicating Heinz-Christian Strache, the FPO leader, in alleged corruption.

The OVP won with 37.5 percent of the vote. Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country's parliament, Kurz announced on November 11 that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in the fourth place with a record 13.9 percent of the vote.

