Austrian Presidential Hopeful Grosz Slams EU Sanctions Against Russia As War On Europeans

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Austrian independent presidential candidate Gerald Grosz called on Tuesday the EU sanctions against Russia a war against Europeans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Austrian independent presidential candidate Gerald Grosz called on Tuesday the EU sanctions against Russia a war against Europeans.

"And the main reason (for the need to leave the EU) is the economic war against Russia. We are waging a war against ourselves because of unsolicited solidarity," Grosz said in an interview with Kleine Zeitung newspaper, when asked if he would support Austria's exit from the European Union.

Grosz pledged to ask the new Austrian government to step out of anti-Russian EU sanctions that destroy Austrian and European economy.

"I have to defend the Austrian people, not the Ukrainians, with all due respect," the politician added.

The Federal presidential election will be held in Austria on October 9, with seven candidates, including incumbent president Alexander Van der Bellen, running for the office. The position of president in Austria is rather ceremonial. Although, according to the country's constitution, the president has considerable powers, which were hardly exercised.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Western countries, including Austria, have adopted several packages of sanctions against Moscow, which triggered the rise in energy and food prices, and accelerated inflation, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

