Austrian Prosecution Suspects 3 Main Parties of Getting Illegal Financing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Austrian prosecutors are investigating possible cases of illegal donations for three key political parties, namely the Austrian People's Party (OVP), the Social Democratic Party (SPO) and the Freedom Party (FPO), German media reported citing official papers.

In May, a video was released showing then FPO head Heinz-Christian Strache pledging to fix public contracts for a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch. The video, recorded at a luxury Ibiza hotel in 2017, caused a big political scandal in Austria, which resulted in collapse of the OVP-FPO coalition and dismissal of the cabinet headed by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

In the scandalous video Strache named several donors who financed FPO, OVP and SPO. The list of alleged donors includes arms manufacturer Gaston Glock, investor Rene Benko and international gambling company Novomatic. All the mentioned sides refute the allegations. Meanwhile, Strache denied that the companies he mentioned had donated money.

On Tuesday, Der Spiegel and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the prosecution in May ordered police to check whether the organizations linked to FPO, OVP and SPO received any illegal donations. Police are also investigating activities of such companies as Glock, Novomatic and Benko's Signa Holding.