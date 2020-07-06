Martin Beck, a Russian citizen killed near Vienna on Saturday, was from the Chechen Republic, a representative of the prosecutors' office in Korneuburg, Friedrich Koehl, told Sputnik

The man was killed in Gerasdorf bei Wien, a town in the district of Korneuburg, not far from Vienna, late on Saturday.

Two suspects in the murders are also Chechen, Koehl said. According to the representative of the prosecutors, the suspects, who are currently detained, have refused to speak to the police or the judge.