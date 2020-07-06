UrduPoint.com
Austrian Prosecutors Confirm Man Killed Near Vienna Was From Russia's Chechen Republic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:06 PM

Austrian Prosecutors Confirm Man Killed Near Vienna Was From Russia's Chechen Republic

Martin Beck, a Russian citizen killed near Vienna on Saturday, was from the Chechen Republic, a representative of the prosecutors' office in Korneuburg, Friedrich Koehl, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Martin Beck, a Russian citizen killed near Vienna on Saturday, was from the Chechen Republic, a representative of the prosecutors' office in Korneuburg, Friedrich Koehl, told Sputnik.

The man was killed in Gerasdorf bei Wien, a town in the district of Korneuburg, not far from Vienna, late on Saturday.

Two suspects in the murders are also Chechen, Koehl said. According to the representative of the prosecutors, the suspects, who are currently detained, have refused to speak to the police or the judge.

