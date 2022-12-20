Austrian Prosecutors Say Suspect in Spying for Russia Case Not in Custody

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Greek national suspected of spying for Russia has not been detained in Austria and is awaiting the results of an investigation, the Vienna prosecutor's office told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

On Monday, Austrian media reported that a Greek citizen of Russian descent had been detained in Vienna on suspicion of spying for Moscow.

The man is reportedly the son of a former Russian diplomat who had allegedly worked in Austria and Germany. Meanwhile, the Austrian Interior Ministry said the suspect was under investigation but still not in custody.

"He has never been detained, there has been no detention," the Vienna prosecutor's office said, when asked about the circumstances of the alleged detention.

The suspect is not restricted in freedom of movement, but he must appear before investigators if necessary, just like any other suspect, the Vienna prosecutor's office added.